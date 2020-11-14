Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases 505 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

