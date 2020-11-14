CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,658 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.45 and a beta of 0.76. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.