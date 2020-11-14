CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

