Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Cars.com stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

