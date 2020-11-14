Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 294,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 978,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

