Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.77. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

