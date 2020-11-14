CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBTX. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBTX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $558.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

