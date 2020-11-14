Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$5.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.11.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

