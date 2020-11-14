Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 7.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 4,750,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,587,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 13,193,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

