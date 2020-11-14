CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $906.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CEVA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

