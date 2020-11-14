Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.37. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -4,669.23%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.