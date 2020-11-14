China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

