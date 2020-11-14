Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.01. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

