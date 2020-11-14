Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

CJEWY stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

