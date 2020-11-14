Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sean Ringsted Sells 11,478 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

