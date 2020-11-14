Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $163.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.31.

Shares of CB stock opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,083 shares of company stock valued at $21,553,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

