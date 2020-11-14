CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,432,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS opened at $114.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.