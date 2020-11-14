CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588.

Shares of A opened at $109.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

