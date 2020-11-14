CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 293 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Anthem by 12.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Anthem by 30.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $329.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $337.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

