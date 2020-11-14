CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 33,446 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fastenal by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

