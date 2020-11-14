CIBC Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$8.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

CWX stock opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.63 million and a PE ratio of 22.57. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.49.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

