CIBC Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $8.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.