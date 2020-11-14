Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

