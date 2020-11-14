Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.77-12.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.67 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.76 EPS.

CSCO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

