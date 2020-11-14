CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $34.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.56.

CIT stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CIT Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,263 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 736,572 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

