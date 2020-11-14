Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after buying an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after buying an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $64,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

