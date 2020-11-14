ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday.

CLPT opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

