Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

CLR stock opened at C$8.16 on Tuesday. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.61 million and a PE ratio of 354.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89.

Get Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) alerts:

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$105.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.