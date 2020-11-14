Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $52.53 Average PT from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,903,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,444,992 shares of company stock valued at $101,947,399. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 38.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.51 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $71.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

