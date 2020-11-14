CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $181.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of CME opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after buying an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $3,245,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

