CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

