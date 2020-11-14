Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) versus Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.28%. Brainsway has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.41%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Brainsway.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -2.9, meaning that its stock price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainsway has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Brainsway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,924.86 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -41.61 Brainsway $23.10 million 2.77 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -11.82

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brainsway. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainsway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 31.42% 53.95% 49.54% Brainsway -42.27% -38.87% -23.93%

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Brainsway on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

