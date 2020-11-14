Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $663.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $2,124,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

