Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.56.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $83,886,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.