Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $134.78 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,566.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

