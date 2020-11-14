Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,344,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

