Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 13,429 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.92. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

