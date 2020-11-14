Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 25,760 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $165,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.37. The company has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

