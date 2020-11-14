Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 28,050 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 65,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 194,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.