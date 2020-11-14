Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,084 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,713 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,730 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

