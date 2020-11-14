Comparing Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and Kforce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 4 2 0 2.33

Kforce has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.50%. Given Kforce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kforce is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Kforce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.03 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -2.55 Kforce $1.35 billion 0.65 $130.86 million $2.35 17.02

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54% Kforce 3.77% 33.20% 12.82%

Summary

Kforce beats Volt Information Sciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, and technology industries. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business and cost analysis, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment also provides transactional services, which include accounts payable and receivable, billing, payroll, credit and collections, and cash application; decision making services; and operational and technical services. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

