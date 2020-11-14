Comparing Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Microchip Technology and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 6.23 $570.60 million $5.18 24.35 Himax Technologies $671.84 million 1.07 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -59.86

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microchip Technology and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 19 1 2.84 Himax Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus target price of $124.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 12.23% 24.31% 7.67% Himax Technologies -0.21% -0.14% -0.07%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Himax Technologies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and aerospace and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and complex programmable logic devices. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

