Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

