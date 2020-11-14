Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in The Home Depot by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,242,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.