Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.