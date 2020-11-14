Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.69. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

