Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Insiders sold 64,450 shares of company stock worth $1,822,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 59.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.