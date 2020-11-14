CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 195.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 221,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 26.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $767,845. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

CONMED stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.