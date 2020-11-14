Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 8.1%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.36. 813,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 582,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

