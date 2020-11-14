Contrasting Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) & First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bank & Trust and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bank & Trust N/A N/A N/A First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91%

This table compares Carter Bank & Trust and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bank & Trust $169.01 million 1.21 $11.90 million N/A N/A First Hawaiian $871.22 million 3.19 $284.39 million $2.19 9.71

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bank & Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bank & Trust and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bank & Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Hawaiian 2 3 2 0 2.00

Carter Bank & Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $20.29, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Carter Bank & Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carter Bank & Trust is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Carter Bank & Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bank & Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Carter Bank & Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bank & Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; fixed and variable rate mortgage loans; and insurance products. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated drafts for various accounts. As of May 18, 2020, the company operated 99 branches. Carter Bank & Trust was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

